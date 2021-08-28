Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
News / UK & World

At least 21 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 7.01am Updated: August 28 2021, 11.34am
Rescue efforts after the boat sank (AP)
At least 21 people are dead and around 50 are missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank following a collision in Bangladesh.

The sinking occurred in a large pond in the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district, police said.

Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by Friday night, while survivors said about 100 people were on board, officials said.

Local news reports, quoting the area’s top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said about 50 people are missing.

Bangladesh boat rescue efforts
More than 100 people were on board, officials said (AP)

The driver of a cargo vessel suspected of colliding with the boat has been arrested, officials said.

A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat, which sank quickly, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Nurul Amin told the paper: “I was grazing cattle on the bank of the pond.

“I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly.”

The area is 51 miles east of the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is regularly used to move people and goods.

