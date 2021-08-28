Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to discuss Huge Lloris’ future at Tottenham

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 12.03pm
Hugo Lloris could leave Spurs (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris could leave Spurs (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is remaining tight-lipped about Hugo Lloris’ future.

The Spurs goalkeeper became the club’s all-time record Premier League appearance holder when he played his 300th game at Wolves last week and impressed in a 1-0 win.

The France international, 34, is out of contract next summer and there is currently no word on a fresh deal.

Nuno did not want to discuss the matter when pushed on it.

He said: “I think what Hugo achieved is huge, playing 300 matches for a club. It shows a lot of dedication and loyalty and hard work. This is what we expect from all of us, hard work, and Hugo is not an exception.

“He’s playing fantastically and he needs to keep on going. Every one of us keeps on going and improving.”

Sunday’s game against Watford will see Spurs sign off before the international break where a number of players will no longer be going away.

Hugo Lloris takes a goal kick
Hugo Lloris has kept back-to-back clean sheets this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier will not have to be released by the club as they were set to visit red list countries.

Nuno said of their plight: “They understand the situation. They should and they understand because it is not a decision from the club, it is a decision from all of the clubs in the Premier League involving a situation we cannot control.

“It is the Government’s law and we have to obey as any citizen will do and based on that I know that it is not a pleasant situation, all the players love to play for their country it is one of the biggest highlights in their careers but they understand because of the pandemic they must stay here and be with us because otherwise it is a bit too complicated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier