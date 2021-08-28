Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Verstappen bounces back from crash to top Belgian Grand Prix final practice

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 12.37pm
Max Verstappen ended the running on top of the time charts (Francisco Seco/AP)
Max Verstappen bounced back from his crash to top the time charts in a rain-hit final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen ended Friday’s final action at Spa-Francorchamps in the wall after losing control of his Red Bull through Malmedy.

But the Dutchman, who trails Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the world championship standings, took charge of Saturday’s wet running by leading a Red Bull one-two.

Sergio Perez finished second in the order, with Hamilton third and one second adrift of his championship rival.

In the tricky conditions following a deluge of rain, seven-time world champion Hamilton ran off the road on a number of occasions through Les Combes.

Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren with George Russell ninth in his Williams.

With rain forecast to continue throughout Saturday, it is likely that qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on a damp track.

