Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

German leaders join survivors in remembering flood victims

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 1.01pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the dignitaries (AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the dignitaries (AP)

More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag president Wolfgang Schauble, the leader of Germany’s parliament, attended a ceremony at the cathedral in the city of Aachen, joined by residents of the regions devastated by the July 14-15 floods.

Mr Steinmeier said: “Today, we think about the people from whom the flooding took everything: Their homes, their belongings, their memories, their lifelong dreams.

Flooding memorial
Survivors and relatives of the dead reflected on the disaster (AP)

“We, the entire country, are by your side….We, the entire country, mourn with you today.”

Survivors and emergency workers also spoke at the event. Renate Steffes, a resident of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, said her life has been “shaken” by the “horrific experiences” of the flooding.

“There are hardly words that can begin to describe what the events on the night of July 14-15 felt like for me,” she said.

Speakers at the ceremony stressed the importance of acknowledging and remembering the losses in order to move forward, noting it would take time to rebuild and to heal.

Germany Floods
Clergy said the response to the tragedy had provided a spark of hope for the future (AP)

Catholic Bishop Georg Batzing, chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, said he sees “a glimmer of hope” in the countless people who selflessly offered help to affected communities and individuals.

“It takes time for experiences to subside, for loss and injuries to be dealt with,” he said.

“Mourning for those we lost takes time, and it takes an incredible amount of strength to rebuild and start again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier