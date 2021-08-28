Hundreds of protesters campaign against animal cruelty

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the City of London to campaign against animal cruelty.

Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of climate change group Extinction Rebellion, set off from Smithfield Market in Farringdon where they held a rally for speeches before parading through the city.

About 500 protesters, who included members of the groups Defend Direct Action-Animal Offensive and Camp Beagle, as well as members of a second Extinction Rebellion offshoot, Ocean Rebellion, held up banners and signs saying “Unite for Animal Justice”, “Free the MBR Beagles” and “Meat is Murder”.

We’re bringing the message to Smithfield’s meat market: animal justice now! pic.twitter.com/fUCqKXhGC8 — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) August 28, 2021

The campaigners stopped traffic and were escorted by hundreds of Metropolitan Police and City of London police officers.

They played drums and blew whistles, stopping at one point outside Blackfriars station.

The protest is about about two miles long and will include stops at different businesses in the City.