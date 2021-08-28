Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virat Kohli puts India defeat down to ‘bizarre’ first innings batting collapse

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 3.26pm
India captain Virat Kohli blamed his side’s heavy defeat at Headingley on their ‘bizarre’ first innings batting collapse (Nigel French/PA Images).
India captain Virat Kohli admitted his side left themselves no way out after a “bizarre” batting collapse on day one effectively settled the third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley.

England levelled the series with an innings-and-76-run victory, a heavy victory that was on the cards from the moment they skittled the tourists for 78 at the start of the match.

The hosts never relinquished control from that point on, stockpiling a 354-run lead before finishing the job on Saturday morning with another clatter of wickets.

Having fought hard to frustrate England for 80 overs on day three, India were still 139 behind when play resumed and lost their last eight wickets for 63.

“It was basically down to scoreboard pressure. You’re are always up against it when you get out for under 80, and the opposition puts up such a big score,” Kohli told the post-match presentation.

“It’s quite bizarre but it can happen in this country, batting collapses. We thought the pitch was good to bat on, coming on nicely. But the discipline forced mistakes and the pressure was relentless.

“It’s difficult to cope when you’re not scoring runs and that caused the batting order to crumble.

“We did well to stay in the game yesterday, fight back as much as we could, and gave ourselves a chance but the pressure was outstanding from the England bowlers.”

England v India – cinch Third Test – Day Four – Emerald Headingley
England’s Ollie Robinson celebrates after claiming the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

India’s decision to overlook leading spinner Ravichandran Ashwin throughout the series has caused plenty of debate, given his consistency as a wicket-taking option with the ball and his useful lower-order batting.

He is sure to warrant further consideration ahead of the fourth Test at the Kia Oval, but Kohli hinted that he may stick to his guns.

“It depends on the pitch – assess the surface, how much moisture – and our decision will be based on that,” he said.

“I think this template works, the four seamers. We’ve bounced back in the past and there are things we need to improve but we will take pride in trying to correct those errors.

“It’s something we are looking forward to.”

