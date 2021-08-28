Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second man arrested in rape investigation into Man City’s Benjamin Mendy

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 4.22pm
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)
A second man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy over alleged rape and sexual assault offences, Cheshire Constabulary has said.

The force said on Saturday that a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this week and released on bail.

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: “We can confirm that we have arrested a second man, age 40, in connection to an ongoing investigation into sexual offences at an address in Cheshire.

“The man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of rape and has been conditionally bailed pending further inquiries.”

A prison van carrying Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (Stephen Farrell/PA)

Mendy, 27, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Three of the alleged rape attacks are said to have taken place in October 2020, with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman earlier this month.

The alleged offences relate to three different women including one under 18.

The French international was remanded into custody at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool until his next court appearance at Chester Crown Court on September 10.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

