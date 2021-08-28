Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anti-vaccine passport protest blocks traffic in central London

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.40pm
Protesters in Hyde Park (Twitter/@profnfenton/PA)
Large crowds of protesters have marched through central London and blocked traffic as part of a demonstration against vaccine passports.

The Save Our Rights UK group had previously promoted the “medical freedom march”, which would be “standing against mandated vaccines and vaccine passports”.

Pictures and video shared on Twitter showed protesters gathering at Hyde Park on Saturday.

Demonstration against vaccine passports
Protesters against vaccine passports (Twitter/@ManOfKent72/PA)

People could be seen carrying placards and banners saying “no medical dictatorship” and “no vaccine passports”, while smoke flares appeared to have been released in one place.

The Metropolitan Police warned of disruption to traffic and bus services as roads became blocked.

The force said crowds moved on to Victoria, on to Vauxhall Bridge Road, and through to Kennington. It is understood protesters are heading towards Clapham Common.

Police advised people to avoid the area at the junction of Brixton Road and Acre Lane in the south of the capital, before confirming it had been cleared for traffic.

