Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Lando Norris cleared to race after his high-speed crash in qualifying

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 7.06pm
Lando Norris’ car is taken away on the back of a truck (Francisco Seco/AP)
Lando Norris’ car is taken away on the back of a truck (Francisco Seco/AP)

Lando Norris has been declared fit to take part in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix following his terrifying 185mph crash in qualifying.

The British driver, 21, lost control of his McLaren through the fearsome Eau Rouge in the wet conditions, slamming into the wall and pirouetting four and a half times before coming to a standstill.

Norris wrote off the back of his McLaren in the accident, with the front-right wheel also torn away from his car.

TV pictures immediately cut away from the scene and to the McLaren garage where Norris’ concerned colleagues stood with hands on their heads.

Norris’ race engineer, Will Joseph asked: “Lando, are you OK, are you OK?” “Yes”, a winded Norris replied. “Sorry boys.”

Norris emerged unassisted from his wrecked cockpit, holding his lower left arm as he was taken to the on-track medical centre and then 20 miles away to a hospital in Verviers for an X-ray on his elbow.

Late on Saturday evening, a McLaren spokesperson said: “Following precautionary checks Lando Norris has been cleared to compete in the  Belgian Grand Prix by the trackside doctor and FIA medical delegate.”

Norris, who was among the frontrunners to secure pole position after finishing fastest in both Q1 and Q2, will line up from the back on Sunday as a result of penalties for a series of changes to his destroyed car.

His accident came just moments after four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel demanded that the heavily rain-hit Q3 session should be stopped because the track was not fit to drive.

Vettel was the next driver behind Norris on track.

“What the f*** did I say?” he yelled over the radio when he was informed of the accident. “What did I say? Red flag. It is unnecessary. Is he OK?”

Vettel pulled alongside Norris’ wreckage, giving his fellow driver the thumbs up to check on his condition before driving away.

French Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert was killed at Eau Rouge two years ago, while two drivers were hospitalised following a six-car pile-up in Friday’s W Series qualifying session at the same corner.

Later Vettel said: “I think [FIA race director] Michael Masi is not proud of what happened.

“It is always easy to play Captain Hindsight but we need to find a way to listen more to the information that we have.

“When I went down to Eau Rouge and came up the hill, there was a lot of water and I called for a red flag but the truth is that the session should not have started at all.

“There are plenty of things that we could have done better and it is better to be safe one time too many than one time too fewer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier