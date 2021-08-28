Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in Paris on return from injury

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 8.02pm
Dina Asher-Smith finished third in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith finished third behind 100-metre Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League.

Britain’s Asher-Smith, back in action after a hamstring injury ruined her Olympic bid, clocked 11.06 seconds.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah is still looking to beat Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 world record after winning in 10.72secs.

She had run the second fastest 100m of all time last weekend in 10.54secs.

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shericka Jackson was second in 10.97secs while Britain’s Daryll Neita, who made the final in Tokyo, was sixth in 11.12secs.

