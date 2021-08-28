News / UK & World Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in Paris on return from injury By Press Association August 28 2021, 8.02pm Dina Asher-Smith finished third in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA) Dina Asher-Smith finished third behind 100-metre Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League. Britain’s Asher-Smith, back in action after a hamstring injury ruined her Olympic bid, clocked 11.06 seconds. Jamaican Thompson-Herah is still looking to beat Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 world record after winning in 10.72secs. She had run the second fastest 100m of all time last weekend in 10.54secs. Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shericka Jackson was second in 10.97secs while Britain’s Daryll Neita, who made the final in Tokyo, was sixth in 11.12secs. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Elaine Thompson-Herah narrowly misses out on breaking 33-year-old 100m record On this day in 2018: Record-breaking Dina Asher-Smith defends 200m title Dina Asher-Smith ends Olympic journey with mixed emotions after relay redemption Dina Asher-Smith completes comeback as Great Britain claim relay bronze in Tokyo