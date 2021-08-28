Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple celebrates golden wedding anniversary by recreating honeymoon

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 9.34pm
Christine and Peter Draper after their trip on the rollercoaster.(Jaydn Johnson/PA)
A couple have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by recreating their honeymoon at a theme park.

Peter and Christine Draper marked their 50 years together by revisiting one of the favourite parts of their honeymoon half a century earlier – a ride on the Yarmouth Pleasure Beach rollercoaster.

In 1971, the couple chose a Hemsby honeymoon after tying the knot in Essex, where the pair are from.

They decided to mark their golden wedding anniversary by going back on the rollercoaster for the first time since their honeymoon during a day out with their children and grandchildren.

The couple visited Great Yarmouth as part of their honeymoon (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Draper, 69, said: “We loved going on it. We always thought it was faster at the back than the front but that isn’t the case.

“We did think about moving here but we ended up emigrating to Australia. We just love the atmosphere in Great Yarmouth.

“We thought we might spend our golden wedding in Jamaica, but Great Yarmouth comes a close second.”

Mrs Draper, 66, added: “It was fun. I was a bit nervous before I went on it but once the ride started, it was fine. I would go on it again.”

The couple have moved back to England from Australia and now visit Yarmouth at least once a year.

Jamie Jones, director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: “The day brought back a lot of nostalgia for them. It is a really exciting day for them, and I am glad they have enjoyed their day here.”

