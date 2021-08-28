Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three people left injured after incident on ride at festival

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 11.36pm
Three people have been left injured after an incident involving a ride in Cumbria (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three people have been left injured after an incident involving a ride at a festival in Cumbria.

Emergency Services were called to the scene in Cavendish Park, Barrow, at 8.30pm on Saturday after two women and one man suffered injuries, Cumbria Constabulary said.

Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time of the incident.

One woman is in a critical condition while the other two people have serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

They have all been taken to Furness General Hospital.

The incident took place at a local festival in the area called Fudstock, a charity being supported by the event said.

A cordon has been placed around the area whilst investigations are ongoing.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

Charity St Mary’s Hospice, which Fudstock is raising funds for, posted a statement on its Facebook page.

It said: “St Mary’s Hospice Management team is aware of an incident at the ‘Fudstock’ event which was taking place tonight on Barrow Island.

“Although we are not directly involved in the organisation or planning of the event, we did have some fundraising staff and volunteers present to represent us.

“We have already been in touch with them, and the event’s organisers, to offer any immediate support they may need. We will be available to them to help in any way we can.”

