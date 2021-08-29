Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – August 29

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 2.28am
Angles on the Western departure from Afghanistan leads many of the Sunday papers as the last British troops pull out of Kabul.

The Sunday Times leads on the “blame game” erupting in Whitehall with the paper saying ministers and officials have accused the Foreign Office of “negligence” in preparing escape routes from Afghanistan.

The Observer reports “thousands of emails” to the Foreign Office from MPs and charities about urgent cases in Afghanistan have not been read, its headline “Ministry ignored frantic pleas to help Afghans”.

The Sunday Telegraph carries words from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK would do what it could to “preserve the gains” made by the soldiers over the last two decades.

A similar line leads the Sunday Express, with Mr Johnson saying the country will be “forever grateful” to the Armed Forces.

The Sunday People says 40 SAS soldiers have stayed on in Afghanistan, calling them the “bravest of the brave”.

The Sunday Mirror writes about a translator who helped the UK being in hiding from the Taliban and saying his blood will be on Mr Johnson’s hands if he is killed.

Meanwhile, The Independent carries analysis suggesting more than half a million people in the UK have missed their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Mail on Sunday says the Prince of Wales has launched an investigation after a scheme to sell dinner with him for £100,000 came to light.

And the Daily Star Sunday says mobile ringtones are now a sign of being an “old fogey”.

