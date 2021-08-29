Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Army major to trek 1,200 miles barefoot to fund gene therapy for daughter

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 2.48am
Major Chris Brannigan and his daughter Hasti (Chris Brannigan/PA)
An Army major is to march 1,200 miles barefoot across the US as part of a £2.5 million campaign to fund a ground-breaking gene therapy treatment for his nine-year-old daughter.

Chris Brannigan, from West Byfleet, Surrey, is taking on the challenge to help pay for clinical trials of a potential treatment for the developmental disorder Cornelia de Lange syndrome (CdLS) which his daughter, Hasti, has been diagnosed with.

Major Brannigan has already walked 700 miles barefoot across the UK and raised £500,000 but will continue his campaign in the US, where the treatment is being developed.

He will set off on Tuesday from Maine and head to North Carolina, visiting the laboratory developing the treatment and other sites linked to supporting children with CdLS.

Hasti’s condition has left her with several learning challenges (Chris Brannigan/PA)

He anticipates it will take 53 consecutive days to walk the 1,200 miles, travelling up to 35 miles a day while carrying a 25kg kit bag, including his one-man tent.

The 41-year-old said the fundraising challenge was essential for the creation of the new treatment.

He told the PA news agency: “It exists, it is on a shelf in a laboratory in Maine and we are currently about to start on efficacy trials, and all the staff are really optimistic about the kind of effect it will have.

“We are hoping we will be able to move straight into clinical trials early next year but that is dependant on us having the funds necessary, and hence I am undertaking this fundraising challenge.”

Describing the effect of CdLS on Hasti, he added: “It is multi-systemic so it affects Hasti in many different ways, it causes seizures, cognitive disability, learning disability, it has reduced Hasti’s growth velocity which means she is required to take daily growth hormone supplements.

“It affects her speech and language, she didn’t begin speaking until she was five so her ability to communicate is down. It means lots of things that other children find easy are quite difficult for Hasti, it’s quite isolating.”

He said that Hasti had been supporting his preparations for the trek and added: “She has been helping me to get ready and pack my bags, and over the last three weeks we have been going for walks together, which has been really good to spend time together but I hope she will miss me as I will be away for a couple of months.”

Maj Brannigan said that his previous barefoot trek in the UK had been “really painful” and led to multiple blisters and infections.

Major Chris Brannigan suffered blisters and infections during his previous barefoot trek (Chris Brannigan/PA)

Maj Brannigan and his wife, Hengameh, have set up a GoFundMe page for sponsorship as part of their charity CdLS Hope For Hasti.

He said that the military community including at Upavon in Wiltshire, where he is based, had been extremely supportive and helped raise much of the money so far.

For details visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hopeforhasti

