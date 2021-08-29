Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lionel Messi set to make PSG debut in Ligue 1 clash with Reims

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 10.36am
Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris St Germain debut (Francois Mori/AP)
Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris St Germain debut on Sunday after being named in the squad to play at Reims.

The six-time world player of the year signed a two-year deal with the French side on August 10 after ending a 21-year spell at Barcelona.

But PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said he would not rush Messi into action as the 34-year-old built up his fitness in the French capital.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 11 but Pochettino said on Saturday at his pre-match press conference: “He is very motivated.

“He’s a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and to a new context.”

Kylian Mbappe has also been named in PSG’s 22-man squad for the Reims trip despite the France forward being targeted by Real Madrid.

It has been reported that Real have bid 170million euros (£146m) for Mbappe, who has scored 133 goals in 174 matches for PSG since joining from Monaco in 2017.

