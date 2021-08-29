Lionel Messi set to make PSG debut in Ligue 1 clash with Reims

Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris St Germain debut on Sunday after being named in the squad to play at Reims.

The six-time world player of the year signed a two-year deal with the French side on August 10 after ending a 21-year spell at Barcelona.

But PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said he would not rush Messi into action as the 34-year-old built up his fitness in the French capital.

📋 Un groupe de 22 joueurs pour ce déplacement à Reims 👀#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/3uKFEGjxo8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 29, 2021

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 11 but Pochettino said on Saturday at his pre-match press conference: “He is very motivated.

“He’s a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and to a new context.”

Kylian Mbappe has also been named in PSG’s 22-man squad for the Reims trip despite the France forward being targeted by Real Madrid.

It has been reported that Real have bid 170million euros (£146m) for Mbappe, who has scored 133 goals in 174 matches for PSG since joining from Monaco in 2017.