Sunday, August 29th 2021
News / UK & World

Man charged with murders of two people in Westminster

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 1.09pm
Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were found dead in Westminster hours apart (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has been charged with the murders of two people who were found dead in London.

Lee Peacock, 49, has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes after officers were called to Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19 when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

Westminster stabbings
Police outside an address on Ashbridge Street, London, after the murder investigation was launched (Aaron Chown/PA)

The force undertook a search of the property and found Ms Pickles, 49, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, on August 20, emergency services were called to Jerome Crescent, just under half a mile away.

Officers were then called at 2.15am by the London Ambulance Service.

Inside they found Mr Ashmore, 59, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Peacock was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

