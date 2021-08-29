Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return will improve standards at Man Utd – Graeme Souness

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 2.16pm Updated: August 29 2021, 4.50pm
Cristiano Ronaldo will make the difference for Manchester United after returning to Old Trafford, says Graeme Souness (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo will make the difference for Manchester United after returning to Old Trafford, says Graeme Souness (Martin Rickett/PA)

Graeme Souness says Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo to improve players who “think they have arrived and are the real deal”.

United announced on Friday that they had agreed a deal with Juventus for the Portugal forward to return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo’s return is subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa, and Souness – while saying the 36-year-old’s athleticism has dipped – believes the signing of the five-time world player of the year is a masterstroke.

William Hill World Championship – Day Ten – Alexandra Palace
Graeme Souness believes some Manchester United players believe they are the ‘real deal’ and need the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I see him making the difference for them,” Souness, Liverpool’s former European Cup-winning captain, told Sky Sports.

“I think there’s two, three or four players in Man United’s dressing room that need him.

“Only him or (Lionel) Messi coming into the dressing room would make them up their game.

“Some players in that dressing room feel they’ve arrived, they’re the real deal and no-one can tell them anything. But they will improve with Ronaldo there.

“You’ve got no chance unless you sign senior pros and Man United have just signed the ultimate.

“Training will be different and players’ attitude will be different.

“I see United challenging for the championship with him in the team because they had 11 draws last season.

“They won’t have them now because he’s on another planet.”

Cristiano Ronaldo signing reaction
Cristiano Ronaldo scarves have been for sale outside Old Trafford since news of the Portuguese’s return to Manchester United was announced on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons Ronaldo will thrive in his second spell with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Sunday’s Premier League game at Wolves, the Norwegian said: “Of course you’re excited by the whole story Cristiano’s had at Manchester United.

“When he can come back – hopefully we can get the paperwork sorted and announce it very soon – he’s a winner, he’s a great human being and the players are excited to see him, of course. And I’m excited to keep building this squad and he adds something completely different.

“He’s a different player to when he was here last time. He’s evolved and had an unbelievable career. I’m sure he likes all the talk about ‘He’s too old’ because… make it personal and he’ll show what he can do.”

Roy Keane, who was United captain when the club first signed Ronaldo in 2003, hailed Ronaldo’s return as “great news” but does not believe the shock transfer will help United beat Chelsea or Manchester City to the Premier League title.

“I think it’s great news for United, the fans and the Premier League,” Keane said.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s still a world-class player – the hunger and the desire is still there.

“He’s a clever guy and he’s only coming back to Man United to win stuff. He’ll bring a winning mentality to the dressing room.

“But Man United still have the same problems with or without Ronaldo, and that’s midfield and goalkeeping problems.

“Man United having Ronaldo makes them a better team. But him coming back doesn’t mean they are suddenly going to close the gap on Man City and Chelsea and win the league title.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]