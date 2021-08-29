Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Daniel Ricciardo insists danger remains but F1 is not worth ‘life or death’

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 9.22pm
Daniel Ricciardo says he would not have wanted to race when deaths were regular in the sport (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Ricciardo says he would not have wanted to race when deaths were regular in the sport (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

Daniel Ricciardo insists Formula One remains a dangerous sport despite the abandonment of Sunday’s rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix.

Just two laps were completed behind a safety car with the conditions deemed unsafe.

Spa-Francorchamps is considered to be one of the most treacherous tracks on the F1 calendar, with 23 drivers killed here.

Two years ago, French Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life after a multi-car collision. On Saturday, Ricciardo’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris was hospitalised after he crashed at 185mph in the wet.

Conditions were treacherous throughout race day in Belgium
Conditions were treacherous throughout race day in Belgium (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

“There is a change in mind-sets to it all,” said Ricciardo, a seven-time grand prix winner.

“I wasn’t around in the era when it was kind of normal to have fatalities in the sport.

“I am sure it was hard to accept but because it was more regular it was kind of expected. And knowing what I know now would I have raced in the 60s? No. It is a sport.

“We like the risk but if you are talking about a matter of life or death, it is not worth that.

“We are still competing in a dangerous sport and playing on the edge of danger, but there is danger and being unsafe, and there is the extreme of having people unnecessarily helicoptered out of here.”

Addressing accusations that the considered 20 best drivers in the world should have been able to race on Sunday, Ricciardo replied: “The most simple response, and I am not trying to sound smart, is that it is just physics, simple physics that the car will not stay on the road.

“Could we go slower? I guess. But then the issue is because we are slow you will have some drivers who do something out of the physical realms of the car and you are going to have a bigger incident because of closing speeds. In a way, that causes more problems.”

