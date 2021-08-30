Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News / UK & World

Two-year-old girl allegedly abducted to Spain safely returned to UK

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 1.28am
A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted to Spain has been safely returned to the UK (Lancaster Police/PA)
A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted to Spain has been safely returned to the UK (Lancaster Police/PA)

A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted to Spain has been safely returned to the UK.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers on Friday before later advising the toddler was collected by officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday evening “in the company of a woman”.

“She has now been taken to a place of safety”, the force added in their statement.

Police said they had detained a a 35-year-old woman “who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance”, adding: “While she is not under arrest she will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.”

The force said a 39-year-old man who detectives wanted to speak with in connection to the disappearance “has not returned to the UK”.

“We would like to thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation to find Gracie-May. Your support, as ever, is massively appreciated,” police said.

