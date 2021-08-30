Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Zealand woman dies after having Covid vaccination

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 8.05am
New Zealand health chiefs said a woman has died from myocarditis after being given the Pfizer vaccine (PA)
New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus vaccine death.

A health board that monitors vaccine safety said on Monday that a woman had died from myocarditis after being given the Pfizer jab.

The board said the woman probably developed the condition because of the vaccine, although she had other medical issues which may have contributed.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said myocarditis is a very rare side-effect and there is clear evidence that having a vaccination is much safer than being infected with Covid-19.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland will remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least another week (Mark Mitchell/Pool/AP)

Health authorities have so far administered vaccines to more than two million New Zealanders.

The board declined to answer questions from the Associated Press, including the woman’s age and the date of her death, citing protocol because a coroner is investigating the case further.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland will remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least another week, but with slightly fewer restrictions, as the nation battles an outbreak of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

