News / UK & World

Ruben Dias says his new Manchester City deal is a sign of ambition

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 10.36am Updated: August 30 2021, 12.15pm
Ruben Dias, pictured, has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruben Dias believes signing a new long-term Manchester City contract just one year after joining the club “speaks for itself” as a statement of joint intent.

Dias has committed his future to the Etihad Stadium until summer 2027, signalling his desire to help Manchester City dominate club football.

City signed Dias from Benfica for £50million last summer, and the 25-year-old defender’s impact propelled Pep Guardiola’s side to the 2021 Premier League crown.

Dias was named Premier League player of the year as City swept to the title by 12 points, with Guardiola’s men also reaching the Champions League final.

Revealing City initiated talks over a new deal, Dias said: “It means a lot and it speaks for itself.

“I am very happy, and I am also very happy that the club felt the confidence to do it.

“The club wants to be the best and that is an ambition I love and want to be a part of.

“The club wants to be in the top five, top three in the world.

“I share the ambition of the club and that is probably one of the most important things.”

City lifted the Carabao Cup to add to their Premier League title last term, but Dias has insisted he is nowhere near sated when it comes to trophies.

Guardiola’s men opened the new campaign with a 1-0 loss at Tottenham but have followed up that defeat by thrashing both Norwich and Arsenal 5-0 in successive league matches.

And if City’s two hefty victories are not ominous enough warning for the rest of the league, Dias has left no doubt when extolling the tunnel vision of the Etihad men.

“Obviously it was a great season, but the best season can only be the one that’s coming,” Dias told Manchester City’s official club website.

“Every year everything starts from zero and for you to prove it again and again and again, I think that’s the biggest trophy you can have in football.

“You’ve got to do it as often as you’re able, and that’s what we’re coming to.”

