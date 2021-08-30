Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man remanded on murder charges after two people found dead in Westminster

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 10.58am
(Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has appeared in court accused of the murders of two people found dead at separate addresses in central London.

Lee Peacock, 49, was charged by the Metropolitan Police with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in Westminster earlier this month.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, west London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being arrested last week.

Although he was taken to the court in police custody, he appeared at the two-minute hearing by videolink from elsewhere in the building.

Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles
Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles (Family Handouts/PA)

Peacock, who gave no indication of plea, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody and will appear next at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The charges came after officers went to a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

Police found Ms Pickles, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours later, at 2.15am on August 20, officers were called by London Ambulance Service to a second property in Jerome Crescent, around half a mile away, where they found Mr Ashmore, 59, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

