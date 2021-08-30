Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Porn sites ‘must do more to stop access by children’

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 1.51pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Age verification could be brought in for pornography sites if they fail to do more to stop youngsters accessing them, the Children’s Commissioner for England has warned.

Dame Rachel de Souza told the Daily Telegraph she is calling for “stronger protections” to be imposed to keep children safe online.

She has also proposed three alternative legislative measures for the Government to consider if tech companies are unable to fix the problem.

The first is reinstating the proposed 2017 law on age verification for porn sites and instructing Ofcom to produce a code of practice for the social media firms.

Dame Rachel also suggested fast-track new legislation in the autumn, requiring commercial porn sites to verify ages and create a voluntary code of practice for social media companies.

The final suggestion is for the Government to back a Private Member’s Bill which would lay out minimum standards for social media firms to check the ages of users – requiring others to adopt this as well.

Dame Rachel told the Telegraph: “We’ve got to put stronger protections in place.

“Despite all the best efforts of the tech companies trying to clean sites up, it just clearly isn’t as effective as it needs to be.

“These tech companies are so huge. They are such strong businesses, I really want to push back on them and say ‘Although you are doing many things, the volume of traffic is so huge, you need to do more to keep kids safe’.”

Dame Rachel said she is meeting bosses from social media firms this week “to challenge them to grasp this nettle of keeping children safe and keeping children who should not be on their sites off their sites and getting unsuitable material off their sites”.

It comes after an online study last month, co-conducted by Dame Rachel, showed social media accounts linked to children are “directly targeted” with graphic content within as little as 24 hours of being created.

The report showed that, despite knowing the age of younger users, social media platforms were allowing them to be contacted, unsolicited, by adults, as well as recommending potentially damaging content.

