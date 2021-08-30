Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Birthday ice cream arrives by delivery for space station astronaut

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 5.20pm
The night sky (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The night sky (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with an ice cream and other treats brought by a supply ship.

SpaceX’s latest cargo delivery showed up on Monday at the International Space Station after a day in transit.

Overseeing the automated docking was Nasa astronaut Megan McArthur.

”No one’s ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before.

“I appreciate it,” she radioed after the capsule arrived.

Launched Sunday from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for Ms McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.

The shipment arrived just a few days ahead of the first of three spacewalks.

Starting Friday, the two Russians on board will perform back-to-back spacewalks to fit out a new laboratory that arrived in July.

Then a Japanese-French spacewalking duo will venture out September 12 to install a bracket for new solar panels due to arrive next year.

That Nasa-directed spacewalk should have occurred last week, but was postponed after US spacewalker, Mark Vande Hei, suffered a pinched nerve in his neck.

Station managers opted to replace him with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier