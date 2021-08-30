Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
More than four in 10 overweight Britons are depressed due to their size – poll

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 12.10am
Embargoed to 0001 Tuesday October 11 Picture posed by model File photo dated 03/03/14 of an 11 year old girl using a set of weighing scales as more than 1.6 million children who started secondary school in the past decade were overweight or obese, new calculations show.
More than four in 10 overweight people in the UK are depressed because of their size – signalling a “growing mental health crisis”, a poll has suggested.

In a survey of 2,000 people with a BMI over 25 by NHS partner Oviva, 45% said they have felt depressed because of their weight and 25% said they stay at home as much as possible as a consequence of their size.

Some 20% of respondents also said they are worried about socialising because their weight puts them at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from coronavirus.

And 46% said they have avoided making a doctor’s appointment they had needed over the past 12 months because they were worried about the NHS being under pressure amid the pandemic.

Dr Mark Jenkins, the UK managing director of Oviva – the company behind an NHS-partnered weight loss app, described depression tied to obesity in the UK as a “growing mental health crisis”.

He said: “The figures are in and it’s shocking to hear from people who are overweight or living with obesity that they are unable to exercise, they’re feeling depressed, they’re staying at home… it is a growing mental health crisis that needs tackling head on.

“It’s very good news that the Government is spending money on building hospitals and recruiting nurses.

“We’d like this to be accompanied with a doubling in funding for weight management services, and the extra money to be used on smart digital healthcare.”

Dr Jenkins described smart digital healthcare as services such as tailored coaching and psychological support from healthcare professionals via a mobile phone app like Oviva.

He said that harnessing technology in healthcare will help cut waiting lists and make treatment more accessible for those with mobility issues.

Some 25.6 million people in England are overweight, or 62% of the adult population, according to Oviva.

The digital health company added that of this group, 11.4 million, or 25% of the adult population, are living with obesity.

Oviva has called for the Government to double the funding going into weight management services in the upcoming spending review from £70 million to £140 million.

The Oviva-commissioned poll was conducted by research company Censuswide in August 2021.

