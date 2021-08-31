Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sharon Stone pays tribute to 11-month-old nephew

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.56am
Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew, who has died after she announced he suffered total organ failure (PA)
Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew, who has died after she announced he suffered total organ failure.

The Hollywood actress, 63, told fans last week River Stone was critically ill and the family were hoping for a miracle.

River, the son of Stone’s brother Patrick, died on Monday, according to the Basic Instinct star.

She shared a touching video tribute to River, featuring poignant footage of the little boy smiling while playing in bed.

Stone wrote in the caption: “River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021.”

The actress was sent messages of support by her celebrity friends.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing said: “Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I’m so sorry for your whole family’s loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time.”

Sean Hayes, an actor also known for his work on Will & Grace, said: “Ugh. I’m sitting here in tears. I’m so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family.”

And actress Selma Blair commented: “I am so sorry. My lord.”

Last week Stone, a 1990s sex symbol whose films include Total Recall and Casino, asked fans to pray for River.

She said: “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

