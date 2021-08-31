What the papers say – August 31

The American withdrawal from Afghanistan, a potential levy on disposable nappies and holiday updates are splashed across the front pages on Tuesday.
The Guardian says there has been “chaos and bloodshed” as the last US flight left Kabul, with the i reporting tens of thousands of people who worked with Western forces “fear retribution by the Taliban after being left behind”.
Metro features a photograph of an Afghan man weeping as it reports the remaining American troops left just a minute before midnight in Kabul.
The “dark, uncertain future now facing Afghanistan” is covered by The Independent, while The Sun carries a “chillingly symbolic snap” of Taliban militants near a bobby’s helmet and state trooper’s hat inside the former British police training facility in Kabul.
The Times reports the “special relationship was under strain” following Pentagon leaks which claimed the US kept a gate open at Kabul airport, despite knowing there was a high risk of attack, to assist the British evacuation.
The head of the Royal Air Force tells The Daily Telegraph his force are prepared to launch fresh air strikes against the so-called “Islamic State” in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, “champion of the elderly” Lord Foulkes has warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak ditching the triple lock would be a betrayal of pensioners, according to the Daily Express.
A Whitehall source has told the Daily Mail the Government may introduce a levy on disposable nappies to tackle the country’s “landfill crisis”.
“We do love to be beside our seaside” declares the Daily Mirror as it reports “staycation” inquiries are up by 74%.
Staying on holidays and the Financial Times says surging coronavirus infections and hospitalisations in the US have prompted an “EU threat to reimpose travel restrictions”.
And the Daily Star reports technology billionaire Elon Musk’s £7.25 billion global broadband service, run with 1,700 satellites, “is being knocked out by pesky pigeons mistaking the dishes for bird baths”.