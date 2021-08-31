Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Andy Murray knocked out of US Open in thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.58am
Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Seth Wenig/AP)

Andy Murray came agonisingly close to pulling off the biggest win of his comeback as he bowed out of the US Open in a dramatic and at times ill-tempered five-setter against third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 34-year-old Scot almost defied the odds, the heat, a slippery pair of shoes and some borderline gamesmanship from the Greek world No 3.

But in a match lasting just short of five hours, Murray went down 2-6 6-7 (7) 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Having won the first set – the first he had taken from a top-five player since 2017 – Murray had two points to clinch the second in the tie-break.

But drenched in sweat in the humid conditions, he began complaining that his trainers had become too slippery – yet it soon became apparent he did not have a spare pair.

After losing the tie-break he even instructed coach Jamie Delgado to find him a new pair, although rush hour in Manhattan is no time to go shoe shopping.

However, having come through career-saving hip surgery and a host of other injury problems over the last few years, Murray was not about to let a pair of sweaty pumps derail him.

US Open Tennis
Andy Murray was fired up against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Seth Wenig/AP)

He took the next set to lead 2-1 but Tsitsipas upped his level, racing 5-0 ahead then taking the match to a deciding set.

When Tsitsipas disappeared for yet another off-court break before the start of the fifth he was given a time violation, but Murray was clearly wound up.

After dropping serve in the opening game he was heard muttering about “cheating” and later asked supervisor Gerry Armstrong why it was taking Tsitsipas so long.

“What’s he doing in there? It’s never taken me that long to go to the toilet,” he moaned.

Feeding off the crowd and a familiar sense of injustice, Murray forced a break point at 1-2 but it was extinguished by a sizzling Tsitsipas forehand.

Tsitsipas held his nerve along the finishing straight and when an exhausted Murray dropped a forehand into the net, his latest Flushing Meadows campaign was over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier