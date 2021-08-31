Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Naomi Osaka eases through US Open first round over Marie Bouzkova

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 4.01am
Naomi Osaka is through in straight sets (Elise Amendola/AP)
Defending champion Naomi Osaka got her US Open campaign up and running smoothly with a straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova.

The third seed allayed any fears about a lack of matches during what has been a turbulent year after her withdrawal from the French Open and decision to skip Wimbledon.

She was made to work hard for the opening set, saving three break points at 1-1 before eventually forcing the break to clinch it in game 10.

But Osaka, a two-time champion in New York, promptly raced away in the second set to register a 6-4 6-1 victory.

“It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again,” she said on court afterwards.

“Last year when we didn’t have a crowd it felt quite lonely for me. The energy here is unmatched.

“I’ve played a lot of matches on this court, maybe the most in my career and I definitely feel comfortable here.”

Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed from Belarus, needed three sets to get past Nina Stojanovic of Serbia.

Sabalenka, who recently overtook Osaka in the rankings, dropped the second set on a tie-break but went through 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-0.

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza, a pair of two-time grand slam champions, came through tough draws with battling two-set victories.

Halep held off Montreal champion Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3). The Romanian, who did not play in last year’s behind-closed-doors event, missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympics with a calf injury.

“For me it was normal to have the people in the stands and the noise that is always in the US Open,” Halep said.

“I started to like it. I start to embrace these things. I had fun on court, and I liked some people that were screaming in Romanian also and in English.”

Muguruza, the ninth seed, also came through a tricky opening-round, advancing with a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over Donna Vekic.

Sloane Stephens needed two hours and 10 minutes to edge out Madison Keys 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7) in a rematch of her victory in the 2017 final.

Stephens will face another American, teenager Coco Gauff, who came from a set down to beat Poland’s Magda Linette.

Former champion Angelique Kerber bounced back from the brink of defeat to beat Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3), and fifth seed Elina Svitolina sank Rebecca Marino 6-2 6-3.

