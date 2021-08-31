News / UK & World Cameron Norrie crashes out in straight sets at US Open By Press Association August 31 2021, 4.09am Cameron Norrie lost to Carlos Alcaraz (Elise Amendola/AP) British number two Cameron Norrie found Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz too hot to handle as he tumbled out of the US Open. Norrie has enjoyed such a successful 2021 that he was seeded 26 at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old had also reached the third round in his previous four grand slams events. Carlos Alcaraz returns to Cameron Norrie during his win over the British number two (Elise Amendola/AP) But he was beaten in straight sets by US Open debutant Alcaraz, at 18 the youngest man in the world’s top 100. Norrie had no answer to the youngster’s powerful hitting as he went down 6-4 6-4 6-3. Norrie joined fellow Briton Andy Murray in falling at the first hurdle while Alcaraz will face Arthur Rinderknech of France in round two. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Stefanos Tsitsipas claims innocence after Andy Murray vents anger at US Open US Open day one: Andy Murray frustrated but Naomi Osaka all smiles Andy Murray knocked out of US Open in thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas Andy Murray bows out of US Open in testy five-setter with Stefanos Tsitsipas