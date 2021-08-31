Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after assault victim dies

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 8.23am
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy (Nick Ansell/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 61-year-old man died following a suspected assault.

Mehmood Shamshi was taken to hospital after being found seriously injured in Staines Road, Hounslow, west London, in the early hours of Wednesday August 18, the Metropolitan Police said

Officers believe he was assaulted in Staines Road, near the junction of Cromwell Road, at around 10.30pm the previous day.

He died in hospital on August 21 and a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a head injury.

Mehmood Shamshi
Mehmood Shamshi was found with a life-threatening head injury in Hounslow, west London, and died on August 21 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday August 28 on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody before being released on bail to a date in September.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mehmood’s family and friends have been left devastated by his death and we are working hard to work out the sequence of events that led to him sustaining injuries, which we believe ultimately led to his death.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, including drivers who may have any dashcam footage, of Staines Road, near to the junction of Cromwell Road, on 17 August between 10.30pm and 11.30pm, who may have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything is asked to call 020 8785 8244, quoting Op Tinos, or 101 and quote CAD 212/18Aug.

