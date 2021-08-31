Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Protesters blockade dairy factory to demand plant-based production

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 1.27pm
The blockade of the Arla milk factory in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Fifty climate activists have created a blockade at the UK’s largest milk factory, locking themselves on to bamboo structures and concrete barricades.

The activists, from Animal Rebellion, are calling on dairy company Arla to transition to plant-based production by 2025 and claim they will not leave the firm’s site in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, until it agrees to do so.

Animal Rebellion claims Arla emitted more greenhouse gases in 2017 than BHP, a mining company, and ConocoPhillips, an oil producer.

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said “The dairy industry abuses animals, the planet and workers, who are increasingly squeezed by big business.

“Arla say they’re pro-worker but lobby for supermarket contracts that sell milk for less than water.

“We’re not just demanding that Arla go plant-based by 2025, we’re demanding that the Government supports companies like Arla by funding a just transition for workers in meat and dairy industries to just and sustainable alternatives.”

The group said a climate crisis could lead to unstable crop supplies to feed dairy cows and also potentially expose them to heat stress for two months longer than usual, which could lead to a milk shortage.

