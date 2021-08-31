Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

World Cup winner Liam Plunkett taking his career stateside

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.45pm
Liam Plunkett is heading for new pastures (Steven Paston/PA)
Liam Plunkett, one of England’s 2019 World Cup winners, is departing county cricket for a future in the United States.

Plunkett played 13 Tests, 89 ODIs and 22 Twenty20s for England, culminating with a crucial haul of three for 42 in the World Cup final at Lord’s which proved to be his final appearance for his country. The 36-year-old started his domestic career with Durham, moved to Yorkshire and spent the past three seasons at Surrey.

When his deal at the Kia Oval expires at the end of the current campaign he will join up with Major League Cricket, a new T20 league entering the American market. As part of the deal, Plunkett will play and coach for The Philadelphians in the Eastern Division of the Minor League Cricket feeder competition.

Plunkett is no stranger to the Philadelphia area, having split his time in recent years between England and his wife Emeleah’s home across the Atlantic. The balance is now set to shift, but Plunkett will remain available for future deals in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred, where he played one match for Welsh Fire before picking up an injury.

“Moving onto the next phase of my career, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed a fantastic career with England and, after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities.

  • 41 Test wickets @ 37.46
  • 135 ODI wickets @ 27.90
  • 25 T20 wickets @ 25.08

“In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket.
“I would like to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and backing I have received over the last three years…it was an honour to have represented them.”

