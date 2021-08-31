Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Michelle O’Neill self-isolating after contracting Covid-19

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 3.06pm
Michelle O’Neill said she is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19 (Peter Morrison/PA)
Michelle O’Neill said she is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19 (Peter Morrison/PA)

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

The Sinn Fein politician tweeted that she hopes to return to public duties next week.

She wrote: “I have contracted Covid-19. I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine.

“I’ll remain in self-isolation and hope to return to my public duties next week.

“Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime.”

Meanwhile, one of Ms O’Neill’s ministerial colleagues has called on the Stormont Executive to “set out a path” for ending remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Brexit
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons called on the Executive to ‘set a path’ to end remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the BBC: “We need to start moving on these issues, we have to take into account the impact on the economy, the health service and society more generally.

“Although we have a steady number of cases, we have had a massive reduction in the number of hospitalisations compared to January and February.

“As an executive we’ve all said we want these restrictions to end as soon as possible, taking all the evidence on board including the economic and health data as well.”

Some Covid restrictions remain in place in Northern Ireland, with no more than 10 people from three households allowed to meet indoors at a private home and hospitality businesses required to operate table service only for drinks, and must record customer details for contact tracing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier