Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Instagram requires date of birth from all users as new child safety rules loom

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 4.15pm Updated: August 31 2021, 4.53pm
Those who have not already provided their date of birth will receive a notification asking them to do so over the next few weeks (Instagram/PA)
Those who have not already provided their date of birth will receive a notification asking them to do so over the next few weeks (Instagram/PA)

Instagram will require all users to provide their date of birth as part of new safety measures to boost child protection.

The rule comes just days before tech giants must conform to greater safeguards introduced by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which has already pushed Google and TikTok to make changes.

Since December 2019, new account holders have been asked to provide their birth date during set-up but now existing users will be compelled to do the same.

A notification that can be dismissed will appear a “handful of times” when opening the app at first, before a full-screen prompt will make it impossible to access the service without entering details.

Addressing concerns that children would lie about their age, Instagram said it is developing systems, such as using artificial intelligence to estimate how old people are, based on birthday posts.

The social media platform does not allow anyone under the age of 13 to join.

“We’ve been clear that we want to do more to create safer, more private experiences for young people,” said Pavni Diwanji, vice president of youth products at Facebook.

“To do that we need to know how old everybody is on Instagram, so we’ve started asking people to share their birthday with us if they haven’t shared it previously.”

Google recently announced a raft of privacy changes for children who use its search engine and YouTube platform, while TikTok said it is limiting the direct messaging abilities of accounts belonging to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The deadline for complying with the ICO’s Age Appropriate Design Code ends on September 2, which comprises of 15 standards that digital firms must uphold.

These include having high privacy settings as the default for children, as well as switching off geolocation tracking features, profiling and nudge techniques.

Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC charity, said: “This announcement has clearly come in response to the Children’s Code coming into force this week.

“This shows that regulation works because it is having an obvious impact on Facebook’s design choices.

“Our data shows that Instagram is consistently the most common platform used by abusers to groom children, so it is positive that they are bringing about these changes, but they haven’t provided any substantive information that explains how they will work and be effective.

“This highlights how important it is for the new regulation to be backed up by an ambitious Online Safety Bill that comprehensively tackles child sexual abuse.

“Together they have the potential to fundamentally change how companies design their sites so they truly become safe spaces for children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]