Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man attacked by alligator in Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 4.51pm
Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana (David J Phillip/AP)
Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana (David J Phillip/AP)

A man was attacked by a large alligator while walking through floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and is now missing, a Louisiana sheriff has said.

The 71-year-old man’s wife told sheriff’s deputies that she heard a commotion at around noon on Monday, then walked outside to see the gator attacking her husband in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell, the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Once the attack stopped, she pulled her husband out of the floodwaters, and returned inside to gather first aid supplies,” the sheriff’s office said.

When the man’s wife realised how severely her husband had been injured, she got into her canoe and went to higher ground – about a mile away – to get help.

A flooded city is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana
Flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana (David J Phillip/AP)

But when she returned, her husband was no longer lying on the steps of their home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it used high-water vehicles and boats in an attempt to find the man “but all attempts have been futile”.

The man was not identified by the sheriff’s office and few other details were immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents to be on guard while walking in flooded areas as wildlife have been displaced during Ida and might have moved closer to neighbourhoods.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier