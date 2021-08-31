Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Executive meeting postponed after Michelle O’Neill contracts Covid

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 5.12pm
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is currently self-isolating after she contracted Covid (Peter Morrison/PA)
A meeting of the Stormont Executive to discuss remaining Covid restrictions has been postponed after deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted the virus.

The Sinn Fein politician tweeted that she is currently self-isolating and hopes to return to public duties next week.

She wrote: “I have contracted Covid-19.

“I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine.

“I’ll remain in self-isolation and hope to return to my public duties next week.

“Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime.”

The Executive had been due to meet on Wednesday to discuss Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

But it cannot now proceed as it requires both the First and deputy First Minister to chair the meeting.

The Executive is now expected to meet next week.

Certain restrictions still apply in Northern Ireland, with no more than 10 people from three households allowed to meet indoors at a private home and hospitality businesses required to operate table service only for drinks.

One of Ms O’Neill’s ministerial colleagues had earlier called on the Stormont Executive to “set out a path” for ending remaining restrictions.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has called on the Executive to ‘set a path’ to ending Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the BBC: “We need to start moving on these issues, we have to take into account the impact on the economy, the health service and society more generally.

“Although we have a steady number of cases, we have had a massive reduction in the number of hospitalisations compared to January and February.

“As an executive we’ve all said we want these restrictions to end as soon as possible, taking all the evidence on board including the economic and health data as well.”

Meanwhile, six further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,313 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Tuesday morning there were 391 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 44 in intensive care.

So far, 2,445,876 vaccines have been administered.

