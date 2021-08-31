Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

West Ham bring in Alex Kral and Nikola Vlasic

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 9.05pm
Alex Kral has linked up with West Ham (John Walton/PA)
Alex Kral has linked up with West Ham (John Walton/PA)

West Ham have completed their second business of transfer deadline day, bringing in midfielder Alex Kral after earlier completing a move for attacker Nikola Vlasic.

Czech Republic international Kral has joined on a season-long loan from Spartak Moscow, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old links up with compatriots Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal at the London Stadium and featured for his country at Euro 2020 this summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes is pleased to secure the services of Kral, telling the official club website: “He will provide good competition in the centre of midfield.

“He is another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League.

“We’ve brought him in on loan initially and, hopefully, over the course of the season he will make a valuable contribution, particularly with our busier schedule of fixtures.

“Alex is another established international player with the Czech Republic, and we hope he has similar characteristics and hunger to that of Tomas and Vladimir.”

Meanwhile, Croatia international Vlasic has signed for West Ham for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow on a five-year deal.

“I have been watching Nikola improve over recent seasons – he has got a good goals and assists record during that time,” Moyes added.

“He is also a Croatia international with experience and still being only 23, I feel there is more to come from him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier