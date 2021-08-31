Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

UK secures millions of blood tubes amid shortage

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 10.19pm
Becton Dickinson (BD) has received “exceptional use authorisation” to import blood tubes into the country (Simon Dawson/PA)
Becton Dickinson (BD) has received “exceptional use authorisation” to import blood tubes into the country (Simon Dawson/PA)

The UK has secured millions of blood tubes following a warning of shortages.

The British Medical Association (BMA) had said shortages across hospitals and GP surgeries were “severe” and if the NHS did not reduce usage “even the most clinically important blood tests may be at risk”.

On Tuesday, it was announced that medical technology company Becton Dickinson (BD) had received “exceptional use authorisation” to import blood tubes into the UK.

The firm said the tubes are approved for use in other regions of the world, such as the United States.

Blood tube shortage
The UK has seen a shortage of blood tubes in recent months (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have secured tens of millions of additional blood tubes, including importing additional supplies from the EU and the US, which will be available to the NHS soon and there continues to be stock in place to ensure clinically urgent testing continues.

“Patient safety is always the top priority and we continue to work closely with NHS England, the devolved administrations, and the NHS to minimise any impact on patient care.”

BD said it will deliver nine million of these additional blood tubes to the NHS this week for “immediate distribution”.

The firm also said it has completed recent improvements to its manufacturing facility in the UK that has “increased production capacity by 20%” to help alleviate the backlog of orders.

Earlier this month, NHS England issued guidance amid a global shortage of blood tube products.

Dr David Wrigley, BMA council deputy chair, had labelled the situation a “crisis” which put doctors in a “terrible, unenviable position”.

On Thursday, NHS bosses also wrote to England’s GPs and hospital trusts warning that supply was “forecasted to become even more constrained over the coming weeks”.

It was said all primary care and community testing must stop until September 17, except for “clinically urgent” testing.

Acute and mental health trusts were also told reduce their demand by a minimum of 25% for the period.

BD have said there has been “unpredictable” demand for its vacutainer blood collection tubes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier