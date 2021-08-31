Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Serge Aurier leaves Tottenham

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 11.09pm
Serge Aurier has left Tottenham after four years at the club (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)
Serge Aurier has left Tottenham after four years at the club (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Serge Aurier has had his contract at Tottenham terminated by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.

The 28-year-old right-back had just under a year remaining on his deal at Spurs, who he joined from Paris St Germain in August 2017.

In a statement on the club’s website, Aurier said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the club and the fans, but I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge.”

Aurier’s fate appeared to be sealed earlier on Tuesday with the signing of Emerson Royal from Barcelona, effectively pushing the Ivory Coast international further down the pecking order for the right-back position – with Matt Doherty also an option in that role.

A short statement from Tottenham said: “We thank Serge for his service and wish him well for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier