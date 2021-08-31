Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Natural History Museum photo exhibition to highlight a ‘planet under pressure’

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.06am
A slick of dead and dying herring covering the surface of the sea off the coast of Norway, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Oceans: The Bigger Picture Award (Audun Rikardsen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
A slick of dead and dying herring covering the surface of the sea off the coast of Norway, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Oceans: The Bigger Picture Award (Audun Rikardsen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A blood-spattered lioness, a gecko wrestling for its life in the grip of a snake and a slick of dead and dying herrings are among the photographs submitted to a prestigious exhibition.

The Natural History Museum has released a selection of the highly commended images for its Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, which show a “planet under pressure”.

Among the images is UK entrant Lara Jackson’s portrait, entitled Raw Moment, showing a lioness staring down the camera after feasting on a wildebeest at Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

Raw moment by Lara Jackson, of a lioness in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Animal Portraits Award (Lara Jackson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Raw moment by Lara Jackson, of a lioness in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Animal Portraits Award (Lara Jackson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

Wei Fu’s image of a golden tree snake coiled around a tokay gecko in a park near his home in Bangkok, Thailand, and Audun Rikardsen’s image of herring covering the surface of the sea off the coast of Norway as a result of overfishing also made into the highly commended category.

Also included is Sergio Marijuan’s young Iberian lynx framed in the doorway of an abandoned hayloft. The species was once on the brink of extinction is now rising in numbers thanks to ongoing conservation efforts.

This year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition attracted more than 50,000 entries from photographers in 95 countries.

Chairwoman of the judging panel, Roz Kidman Cox, said that the “thought-provoking images” remind us to enjoy nature “in these dark times”.

She said: “It was the overall quality of entries that took us by surprise. With most travel plans cancelled over the past year, photographers seem to have spent extra time considering what gems to submit.

“The result is a collection of both thought-provoking images and ones that, in these dark times, remind us of the joy and wonder to be had from nature.”

A red-spotted tokay gecko clutched in the coils of a golden tree snake in Bangkok, Thailand, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles Award (Wei Fu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
A red-spotted tokay gecko clutched in the coils of a golden tree snake in Bangkok, Thailand, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles Award (Wei Fu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum added: “These extraordinary images showcase the rich diversity of life on Earth and spark curiosity and wonder.

“Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take. This year’s inspiring exhibition will move and empower audiences to advocate for the natural world.”

The overall winners, including the Grand Title winner, will be announced on Tuesday 12 October via a virtual awards ceremony livestream. The exhibition of the 100 award-winning images will open at the Natural History Museum, London, on Friday 15 October, before beginning its international tour.

The free event will once again be hosted by BBC presenters and wildlife experts Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin and feature photographers, museum scientists and special guests.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier