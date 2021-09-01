Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-rugby player to run 48 marathons in 30 days in memory of mother

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 8.02am Updated: September 1 2021, 9.45am
Former rugby player William Goodge is taking on 48 marathons in just 30 days (William Goodge/PA)
A former rugby player has his sights set on breaking a world record as he prepares to run 48 marathons in just 30 days.

William Goodge’s mammoth challenge will see him pounding the pavement from Cornwall to Cumbria in a tribute to his mother, Amanda, who died from cancer.

The endurance runner will undertake marathons in all 48 English counties throughout September, finishing with the London Marathon on October 3.

During the epic series of marathons, Mr Goodge will cover more than 1,200 miles in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, which supported his mother at the Macmillan Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital.

He said: “The Macmillan nurses who work within Bedford hospital, where my mum had most of her treatment, were always there for her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Knowing there is an available support system for the cancer patient and the family too was incredible. It’s a tough time for so many people and I found comfort even knowing there was support available if I or my family needed it.

“Everyone I’ve met in Macmillan has a true heart of gold and the work they do every day is beyond important.”

For the past three years, the 27-year-old model has spent Christmas Day running near his home in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, as a way of coping with the loss of his mother, who died aged just 53 after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Remembering his mother – who worked for years as a nurse before opening a cafe – he said: “She was the kindest person you could ever meet and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“When it came to her family, she was very protective. She was very selfless and always wanted to do everything for everyone.”

As a former rugby player for championship side Ampthill RUFC and now a seasoned runner, Mr Goodge says he is physically well-prepared for the 30-day challenge.

He added: “Those moments of complete depletion, when you feel like you shouldn’t take another step, is when I feel closest to my mum.

“I am inspired by her strength in her cancer fight and the same strength other people with the disease show.”

He is kicking off his series of marathons in Northumberland on Saturday, finishing on October 3 with the London Marathon.

Melanie Humphreys, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for many of us, especially people living with cancer.

“It is more important than ever that we are able to provide high-quality support that reaches everyone from the moment they are diagnosed.

“At a time where Macmillan’s support is needed more than ever before, we are facing the aftermath of a significant drop in our income as a result of the pandemic.

“We cannot thank William enough for his endless efforts to help us raise the vital funds we need to be there for people living with cancer.”

Mr Goodge’s fundraising page can be found here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=WilliamGoodge&pageUrl=7

