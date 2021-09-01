Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Eight in 10 food business owners not prepared for Natasha’s Law

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 8.03am
Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, outside West London Coroners Court, following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Eight in 10 food business owners say they are unprepared for new food safety legislation that is due to come into effect in October.

Experts have said that lack of awareness within the industry about Natasha’s Law, will require all pre-packaged foods in the UK to carry allergy information, is “worrying.”

The legislation was put forward following the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction from a Pret A Manger sandwich.

She fell ill after eating the sandwich at Heathrow airport and collapsed on a flight to Nice on July 17 2016.

Her parents campaigned for a change in the law around food labelling and in June 2019 the Government announced that Natasha’s Law would come into effect from October 2021.

The legislation will require food businesses to provide full ingredient lists and allergen information on foods pre-packaged for sale in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse (Family/PA)
But one month out from the law’s introduction on October 1, research commissioned by global standards organisation GS1 UK, found that 40% of businesses had not heard of Natasha’s Law.

Around half of food franchise employees (48%) in small independent businesses had heard of Natasha’s Law, according to the study.

The analysis showed that eight in 10 felt unprepared for the new regulations coming into effect, despite 90% saying they have received plenty of information about the new law.

Henry Dimbleby MBE, author of the National Food Strategy said: “Natasha’s Law represents a hugely positive, yet complex transformation for the food sector, one fraught with risk.

“It is worrying that the awareness of the changes is inconsistent, but not particularly surprising after everything the sector has had thrown at it over the last 18 months.

“It’s therefore fantastic to see a data solution that will help companies, particularly smaller companies, make the required changes while reducing both bureaucracy and the opportunities for error.”

There were 500 food industry employers and employees surveyed for the poll.

