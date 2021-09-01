Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork freed from jail

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.34pm Updated: September 1 2021, 2.18pm
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been released from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed (Police handout/PA)
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has walked free from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed.

Now in his early 60s, Pitchfork was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He was eventually caught after the world’s first mass screening for DNA – where 5,000 men in three villages were asked to volunteer blood or saliva samples – and admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Pitchfork became the first man convicted of murder on the basis of DNA evidence in 1988.

His 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, he was moved to open prison HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire three years ago, and he was released on Wednesday.

Dawn Ashworth (Topham/PA)
Dawn Ashworth was one of Pitchfork’s young victims (Topham/PA)

Dawn’s mother, Barbara Ashworth, said Pitchfork should have been kept behind bars for life, saying his crimes had reduced her life to an “existence” and adding: “I don’t think he should be breathing the same air as us.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I can never put it out of my mind.

“I recoil every day with people talking about their daughters and grandchildren. As I say, it’s with you daily, what you’ve had taken and all that she could have achieved.

“I just think it should never have been allowed, he should never be walking the streets again … he should have been locked away for life without parole as far as I’m concerned.

“It’s an existence, it’s not a life. I’m not living a life, it’s just go from day to day.

“Something like this goes to pull the rug from under you and you don’t realise how shattered your life can be when you’ve just had everything taken away.”

Following a hearing in March, the Parole Board ruled that Pitchfork was “suitable for release”, despite this being denied in 2016 and 2018.

The Andrew Marr show
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said he was disappointed with the Parole Board’s decision but respected it (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In June, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland asked the board, which is independent of the Government, to re-examine the decision under the so-called reconsideration mechanism.

But the Parole Board rejected the Government challenge against its ruling the following month, announcing that the application to reconsider the decision had been refused.

Mr Buckland expressed his disappointment but said he respected the decision.

South Leicestershire Conservative MP Alberto Costa, who campaigned against the release, said he is “extremely saddened and deeply disappointed” by the news, warning: “In my view, Pitchfork still presents a very real danger to the public.”

Pitchfork is now subject to more than 40 licence conditions, which the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) described as some of the strictest “ever set”. Typically there are seven standard conditions for offenders leaving prison but Pitchfork will have to meet a further 36 requirements.

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins told LBC there is a “very strong regime of controls” put on offenders who leave prison, when asked whether she is happy with the plan for Pitchfork’s release and if she is confident in the safeguarding measures that will be put in place.

Pitchfork will be placed on the sex offenders register and have to live at a designated address, be supervised by probation, wear an electronic tag, take part in polygraph – lie detector – tests, and have to disclose what vehicles he uses and who he speaks to, while also facing particular limits on contact with children.

He will be subject to a curfew, have restrictions on using technology, and face limitations on where he can go.

An MoJ spokesman said the department’s “heartfelt sympathies” remain with the families, adding: “Public safety is our top priority, which is why he is subject to some of the strictest licence conditions ever set and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life.

“If he breaches these conditions, he faces an immediate return to prison.”

The Government plans to overhaul the parole system, with the findings of a review expected later this year. It has also sought to change the law so child killers face life behind bars without parole.

