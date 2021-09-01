Chelsea charged by FA for failing to control their players

Chelsea have been charged with two counts of failing to control their players in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

Referee Anthony Taylor sent off defender Reece James after a goal line handball, with Mo Salah equalising from the penalty spot.

The Chelsea players were incensed by Taylor’s decision to dismiss James, with the Blues feeling the ball had deflected off the England star’s thigh onto his arm.

The FA has given Chelsea until Friday to respond to the charges.

Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday [28/08/21]. Full statement: https://t.co/XqQwth10yq. pic.twitter.com/oH2IOLUvfn — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 1, 2021

“Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half, and following the half-time whistle.

“Chelsea FC has until Friday to provide a response to this charge.”

Kai Havertz’s headed goal had put Chelsea in front before Salah levelled from the spot.

Chelsea’s 10 men held firm for a point however, leaving both sides unbeaten three matches into the new league campaign.