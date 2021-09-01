Arrest made after pedestrian killed in suspected hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was knocked down in a hit-and-run crash.

West Midlands Police have said Ghulam Nabi, aged 61, was walking along the pavement when he was struck by a car on Great Barr Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, on Sunday morning.

He received serious injuries and died despite the best efforts of many people who assisted at the scene.

#ARREST | We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal hit-and-run in Digbeth last Sunday (29 August). Ghulam Nabi, aged 61, was walking along the pavement when he was struck by a car. More here ⬇️https://t.co/16OWafWYS2 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 1, 2021

Officers said the arrested man remains in custody and is also being held on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit, thanked the public for their response to an appeal for information issued on Tuesday.

The officer said: “The arrest is significant as our investigation continues.

“My thoughts remain with Mr Nabi’s family at this very sad time. We have, of course, updated them with this development.”