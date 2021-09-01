Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

India claim England are wary of facing Ravichandran Ashwin on a spinning track

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 4.22pm
Ravichandran Ashwin is looking to earn a recall against England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ravichandran Ashwin is looking to earn a recall against England (Mike Egerton/PA)

India bowling coach Bharat Arun is sceptical about the role spin might play at the Kia Oval this week as he suggested England are “wary” of Ravichandran Ashwin’s threat.

Off-spinner Ashwin is ranked as the number two Test bowler in the world, boasting 413 wickets in 79 appearances, but has been reduced to the role of spectator in the first three games of the LV= Insurance Series.

Earlier in the year, when England were touring India, Ashwin ran riot against Joe Root’s side on big turning pitches and claimed 32 wickets in four matches at an average of 14.71. Now, with the teams locked at 1-1 with two to play, leaving the 34-year-old out increasingly looks like an act of self-sabotage.

Surrey’s home ground has become known as one of the country’s happier hunting grounds for slow bowlers, but Arun appeared to hint that the groundsmen would not be motivated to offer the usual turn.

“History at the Oval says it aids spin but you know how Englishmen are wary of Ashwin’s abilities and what he can do if there’s any assistance from the track,” he said.

“I think the most realistic option would be look at the track tomorrow morning as anything could happen between now and tomorrow. We will look at it and decide.

“Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers that we have. It is unfortunate that he has not played so far. But if there is an opportunity and we feel he’s in the scheme of things, definitely they (Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) would definitely be bowling in tandem.”

Arun also admitted he had talked to the bowling group about applying more pressure on England captain Root early in his innings in a bid to halt his run of three straight centuries.

Root has been able to get off to fluent start at Trent Bridge, Lord’s and Headingley, making scores of 109, 180 not out and 121.

“We have given him pretty fast starts and obviously we looked deep into those areas, and we’ll look to stem those,” he said.

“I don’t think we need to be too harsh on the bowlers, they understand what needs to be done by them and the need to be well prepared. I’m sure you will see a much more spirited performance than the last Test match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]