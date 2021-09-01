Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Amazon looking to hire 55,000 people worldwide

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 4.56pm Updated: September 1 2021, 5.20pm
Amazon’s workforce has ballooned in numbers during the pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon’s workforce has ballooned in numbers during the pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon is going on another hiring spree, saying it plans to recruit 55,000 people around the world.

The company said all the open roles were for tech jobs and corporate positions. Separately, Amazon has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers to pack and ship online orders.

While other companies have laid off workers during the pandemic, Amazon’s workforce has ballooned as more people stayed at home and ordered household essentials from the shopping site. Last year alone, it hired 500,000 people.

Amazon currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private US employer after retail rival Walmart, which is also ramping up recruitment. The company said on Wednesday that it planned to hire 20,000 people at its Walmart and Sam’s Club warehouses.

Like Walmart before it, Amazon continues to face pressure about how it treats its workers.

A union push at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama failed earlier this year, but other unions and advocates still have the company in its sights.

The Teamsters, one of the country’s largest unions, said in June that it would step up its efforts to unionise Amazon workers, saying that the company exploited employees by paying them low wages, pushed them to work at fast speeds and offered no job security.

Amazon said on Wednesday that the large number of job openings was due to its growing businesses, including its cloud computing unit and its project to send satellites into space to beam internet service to Earth.

The Seattle-based company said about 40,000 of the positions announced would be in the US and spread across 220 Amazon locations around the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]