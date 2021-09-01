Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles warns young people face ‘immense challenges’ due to pandemic

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 5.06pm
The Prince of Wales said young people need to be given opportunities (PA)
The Prince of Wales has highlighted the “immense challenges” which young people face during the pandemic as he launched a fundraising project for his youth charity.

Charles said the full impact of the Covid crisis on the confidence and prospects of the next generation has yet to be determined, in a video message to mark the Your Palace To Palace initiative.

The annual event will see thousands of fundraisers walk, run or cycle a chosen distance in aid of the Prince’s Trust from September 20-26.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2020
The Prince of Wales speaks at the annual Prince’s Trust Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

In his message, Charles thanked those who have signed up to take part and, outlining the issues facing the next generation, he said: “We have seen young people face immense challenges in recent times with their education and private opportunities disrupted, not to mention the impact on their wellbeing.

“Sadly, it is often the most vulnerable who are left further behind. We have yet to learn the full extent of the effects of the pandemic on young people’s confidence and their future prospects.

“However, of one thing we can be certain, this generation has experienced a further level of disadvantage at just the most critical and formative stage in their lives and their early careers.”

Since Your Palace To Palace was launched almost 15 years ago, it has raised more than £5.3 million to support the work of Charles’ trust helping young people gain skills and confidence and go into education, employment or training.

The trust grew out of the prince’s concern that too many young people were being excluded from society through a lack of opportunity.

In 1976, when he left the Royal Navy, he used the £7,400 he received in severance pay to fund a number of community schemes. These early initiatives were the founding projects of his charity.

Magic Radio presenters Tom Price, Emma B, Nick Snaith and Brogan Hubber are planning to take on the challenge of the fundraising initiative and raise awareness about the project on the airwaves.

Price said: “I’ll be telling all the Magic Radio listeners to get involved, as after all the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, young people need our support more than ever and it’s a great opportunity to get out and get active while raising much needed funds.”

