Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Harry Wilson has penalty saved as Wales draw Finland friendly

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 7.02pm Updated: September 1 2021, 7.06pm
Harry Wilson (left) saw his first-half penalty saved in Wales’ 0-0 draw against Cardiff (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)
Harry Wilson (left) saw his first-half penalty saved in Wales’ 0-0 draw against Cardiff (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)

Wales were left to rue Harry Wilson’s poor penalty in 0-0 friendly draw with Finland in Helsinki.

Wilson was presented with a glorious opportunity after 25 minutes to hand Wales a morale-boosting victory ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Brennan Johnson’s trickery had created the chance but Wilson’s kick was too close to Finland goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson, who guessed correctly to his right on his debut.

Substitute Rubin Colwill also spurned a close-range opportunity and not even the late arrival of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale could reward Wales’ increasing superiority.

Wales had been hit by a raft of withdrawals ahead of their second visit to Helsinki in the space of 12 months.

Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, David Brooks and Neco Williams were among several players ruled out by injury, while goalkeeper Adam Davies had tested positive for coronavirus.

Kieffer Moore, who scored the late winner when Wales won a Nations League clash in Helsinki last September, was deemed a close contact of Davies and was also unavailable.

Rangers' Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, battles Joshua Sheehan for the ball
Rangers’ Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, battles Joshua Sheehan for the ball (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AP)

Bale was named among the substitutes, with interim boss Robert Page mindful of those two World Cup qualifiers.

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward – the sole survivor of Wales’ 4-0 defeat to Denmark at Euro 2020 – led a starting XI possessing just 160 caps.

Johnson made his first start after two substitute appearances, with the Nottingham Forest youngster operating in an advanced role on the right of a 3-4-3 formation.

Finland also fielded an experimental side and Wales settled the quicker with Wilson, sent off on his last appearance for the national team just over two months ago, particularly prominent.

Ethan Ampadu headed over a Dylan Levitt free-kick and Wilson saw an effort blocked inside the opening 10 minutes.

Wilson soon put the ball in the net but the assistant referee’s flag was up for offside against Johnson.

Both goalkeepers were being well protected but that was to change when Johnson induced a rash challenge from Niko Hamalainen.

Wilson stepped forward but, just like Bale had done against Turkey at the Euros, the Fulham forward failed to convert from 12 yards.

The tempo dropped as half-time approached and Page turned to his bench at the interval.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey replaced Ward to win his 97th cap and fellow substitute Ben Davies took the armband.

Wilson saw another shot blocked but Finland began to show more ambition, with Tom Lockyer and Levitt called upon to deflect efforts wide of Hennessey’s goal.

Tyler Roberts’ endeavour won Wales a free-kick which signalled danger as Wilson has developed quite a scoring reputation from outside the penalty area.

Rhys Norrington-Davies moves the ball
Rhys Norrington-Davies moves the ball (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AP)

Wilson beat the wall but not the diving Eriksson, who comfortably pushed the ball to safety.

Eriksson was grateful moments later to see Matt Smith’s low drive skid just wide of his far post.

The numerous changes seemed to work in Wales’ favour as the fluency Finland had showed at the start of the second half escaped them.

Wales were also galvanised by the arrival of Bale, who had two speculative attempts in the brief period he was on the pitch, but they could not find a breakthrough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]